    Sarda Proteins Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore, up 274.38% Y-o-Y

    October 20, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarda Proteins are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore in September 2022 up 274.38% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 111.3% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Sarda Proteins EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

    Sarda Proteins shares closed at 160.05 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 345.20% returns over the last 6 months and 305.19% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.79--0.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.79--0.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.76--0.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.03
    Depreciation--0.020.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.03--0.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.05-0.05
    Other Income0.020.050.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.00-0.02
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.00-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.00-0.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.00-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.00-0.02
    Equity Share Capital1.731.731.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.01-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.020.01-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.01-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.020.01-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
