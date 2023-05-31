English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sarda Proteins Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 88.78% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarda Proteins are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 88.78% from Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 115.7% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 96.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    Sarda Proteins shares closed at 46.94 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -73.97% returns over the last 6 months and 82.65% over the last 12 months.

    Sarda Proteins
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.742.276.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.742.276.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.712.256.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.040.03
    Depreciation----0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.020.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.040.29
    Other Income0.040.040.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.000.30
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.000.30
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax0.010.000.30
    Tax0.05--0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.000.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.000.25
    Equity Share Capital1.731.731.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.230.011.47
    Diluted EPS-0.230.011.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.230.011.47
    Diluted EPS-0.230.011.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sarda Proteins
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:11 am