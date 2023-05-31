Sarda Proteins Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 88.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 88.78% from Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 115.7% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 96.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

Sarda Proteins shares closed at 46.94 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -73.97% returns over the last 6 months and 82.65% over the last 12 months.