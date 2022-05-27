Sarda Proteins Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.58 crore, up 1174.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.58 crore in March 2022 up 1174.74% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 309.7% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 850% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Sarda Proteins EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2021.

Sarda Proteins shares closed at 25.70 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)