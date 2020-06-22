Sarda Proteins Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore, down 11.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore in March 2020 down 11.23% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 116.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 up 55.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.