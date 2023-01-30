 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sarda Proteins Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, down 17.34% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarda Proteins are:Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in December 2022 down 17.34% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 96.96% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
Sarda Proteins EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021. Sarda Proteins shares closed at 59.85 on January 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 104.97% returns over the last 6 months and 93.06% over the last 12 months.
Sarda Proteins
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.272.792.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.272.792.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods2.252.762.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.040.030.03
Depreciation----0.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.020.030.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.020.03
Other Income0.040.020.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.000.06
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.000.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.000.000.06
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.000.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.000.06
Equity Share Capital1.731.731.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.010.020.32
Diluted EPS0.010.020.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.010.020.32
Diluted EPS0.010.020.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

