Sarda Proteins Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, down 17.34% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarda Proteins are:Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in December 2022 down 17.34% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 96.96% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
Sarda Proteins EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.
|Sarda Proteins shares closed at 59.85 on January 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 104.97% returns over the last 6 months and 93.06% over the last 12 months.
|Sarda Proteins
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.27
|2.79
|2.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.27
|2.79
|2.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.25
|2.76
|2.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.02
|0.03
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|1.73
|1.73
|1.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited