Sarda Proteins Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, up 492.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in December 2021 up 492.3% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 290.48% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Sarda Proteins EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2020.

Sarda Proteins shares closed at 31.50 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)