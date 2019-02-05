Sarda Proteins Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, up 121.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in December 2018 up 121.45% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 up 75.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 up 77.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.