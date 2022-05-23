Sarda Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 760.89 crore, up 38.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 760.89 crore in March 2022 up 38.03% from Rs. 551.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 214.73 crore in March 2022 up 92.69% from Rs. 111.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.97 crore in March 2022 up 82.11% from Rs. 170.76 crore in March 2021.

Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 59.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.91 in March 2021.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 1,040.65 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.61% returns over the last 6 months and 103.45% over the last 12 months.