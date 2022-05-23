 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sarda Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 760.89 crore, up 38.03% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarda Energy and Minerals are:

Net Sales at Rs 760.89 crore in March 2022 up 38.03% from Rs. 551.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 214.73 crore in March 2022 up 92.69% from Rs. 111.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.97 crore in March 2022 up 82.11% from Rs. 170.76 crore in March 2021.

Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 59.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.91 in March 2021.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 1,040.65 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.61% returns over the last 6 months and 103.45% over the last 12 months.

Sarda Energy and Minerals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 759.00 670.67 551.25
Other Operating Income 1.89 -- --
Total Income From Operations 760.89 670.67 551.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 418.57 376.53 329.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.60 25.81 23.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.91 -2.57 -14.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.81 18.34 18.13
Depreciation 15.29 13.08 12.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.04 54.61 51.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 268.49 184.87 131.38
Other Income 27.19 -0.55 27.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 295.68 184.32 158.72
Interest 6.87 3.19 7.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 288.81 181.13 150.99
Exceptional Items -- -- -5.84
P/L Before Tax 288.81 181.13 145.15
Tax 74.08 47.08 33.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 214.73 134.05 111.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 214.73 134.05 111.44
Equity Share Capital 36.05 36.05 36.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 59.57 37.18 30.91
Diluted EPS 59.57 37.18 30.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 59.57 37.18 30.91
Diluted EPS 59.57 37.18 30.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sarda Energy #Sarda Energy and Minerals #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: May 23, 2022 09:21 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.