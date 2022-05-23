English
    Sarda Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 760.89 crore, up 38.03% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarda Energy and Minerals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 760.89 crore in March 2022 up 38.03% from Rs. 551.25 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 214.73 crore in March 2022 up 92.69% from Rs. 111.44 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.97 crore in March 2022 up 82.11% from Rs. 170.76 crore in March 2021.

    Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 59.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.91 in March 2021.

    Sarda Energy shares closed at 1,040.65 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.61% returns over the last 6 months and 103.45% over the last 12 months.

    Sarda Energy and Minerals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations759.00670.67551.25
    Other Operating Income1.89----
    Total Income From Operations760.89670.67551.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials418.57376.53329.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.6025.8123.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.91-2.57-14.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.8118.3418.13
    Depreciation15.2913.0812.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.0454.6151.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax268.49184.87131.38
    Other Income27.19-0.5527.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax295.68184.32158.72
    Interest6.873.197.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax288.81181.13150.99
    Exceptional Items-----5.84
    P/L Before Tax288.81181.13145.15
    Tax74.0847.0833.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities214.73134.05111.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period214.73134.05111.44
    Equity Share Capital36.0536.0536.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS59.5737.1830.91
    Diluted EPS59.5737.1830.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS59.5737.1830.91
    Diluted EPS59.5737.1830.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 23, 2022 09:21 am
