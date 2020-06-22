Sarda Energy Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 280.56 crore, down 19.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.56 crore in March 2020 down 19.96% from Rs. 350.52 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.22 crore in March 2020 down 86.23% from Rs. 37.91 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.29 crore in March 2020 down 56.48% from Rs. 74.19 crore in March 2019.

Sarda Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2020 from Rs. 10.52 in March 2019.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 183.90 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.63% returns over the last 6 months and -18.28% over the last 12 months.