Sarda Energy Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 350.52 crore, down 10.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.52 crore in March 2019 down 10.51% from Rs. 391.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.91 crore in March 2019 down 31.04% from Rs. 54.98 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.19 crore in March 2019 down 28.71% from Rs. 104.07 crore in March 2018.

Sarda Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.52 in March 2019 from Rs. 15.30 in March 2018.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 281.30 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.88% returns over the last 6 months and -27.11% over the last 12 months.