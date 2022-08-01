 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sarda Energy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 819.46 crore, up 32.45% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarda Energy and Minerals are:

Net Sales at Rs 819.46 crore in June 2022 up 32.45% from Rs. 618.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.49 crore in June 2022 up 13.82% from Rs. 133.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.13 crore in June 2022 up 15.81% from Rs. 202.16 crore in June 2021.

Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 43.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 37.16 in June 2021.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 953.90 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.82% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.

Sarda Energy and Minerals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 817.58 759.00 618.70
Other Operating Income 1.88 1.89 --
Total Income From Operations 819.46 760.89 618.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 425.86 418.57 326.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.19 8.60 13.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.86 -41.91 11.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.35 27.81 17.80
Depreciation 16.12 15.29 12.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.38 64.04 45.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 249.70 268.49 192.44
Other Income -31.69 27.19 -2.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 218.01 295.68 189.74
Interest 3.59 6.87 7.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 214.42 288.81 182.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 214.42 288.81 182.25
Tax 61.93 74.08 48.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 152.49 214.73 133.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 152.49 214.73 133.97
Equity Share Capital 35.24 36.05 36.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.27 59.57 37.16
Diluted EPS 43.27 59.57 37.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.27 59.57 37.16
Diluted EPS 43.27 59.57 37.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sarda Energy #Sarda Energy and Minerals #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
