    Sarda Energy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 819.46 crore, up 32.45% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarda Energy and Minerals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 819.46 crore in June 2022 up 32.45% from Rs. 618.70 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.49 crore in June 2022 up 13.82% from Rs. 133.97 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.13 crore in June 2022 up 15.81% from Rs. 202.16 crore in June 2021.

    Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 43.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 37.16 in June 2021.

    Sarda Energy shares closed at 953.90 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.82% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.

    Sarda Energy and Minerals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations817.58759.00618.70
    Other Operating Income1.881.89--
    Total Income From Operations819.46760.89618.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials425.86418.57326.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.198.6013.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.86-41.9111.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.3527.8117.80
    Depreciation16.1215.2912.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.3864.0445.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax249.70268.49192.44
    Other Income-31.6927.19-2.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax218.01295.68189.74
    Interest3.596.877.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax214.42288.81182.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax214.42288.81182.25
    Tax61.9374.0848.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities152.49214.73133.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period152.49214.73133.97
    Equity Share Capital35.2436.0536.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.2759.5737.16
    Diluted EPS43.2759.5737.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.2759.5737.16
    Diluted EPS43.2759.5737.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sarda Energy #Sarda Energy and Minerals #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
