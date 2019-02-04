Sarda Energy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 442.02 crore, up 24.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 442.02 crore in December 2018 up 24.47% from Rs. 355.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.44 crore in December 2018 up 90.25% from Rs. 34.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.95 crore in December 2018 up 69.54% from Rs. 69.57 crore in December 2017.

Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 18.16 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.53 in December 2017.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 242.55 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.83% returns over the last 6 months and -55.26% over the last 12 months.