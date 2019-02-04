App
Earnings
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sarda Energy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 442.02 crore, up 24.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarda Energy and Minerals are:

Net Sales at Rs 442.02 crore in December 2018 up 24.47% from Rs. 355.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.44 crore in December 2018 up 90.25% from Rs. 34.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.95 crore in December 2018 up 69.54% from Rs. 69.57 crore in December 2017.

Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 18.16 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.53 in December 2017.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 242.55 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.83% returns over the last 6 months and -55.26% over the last 12 months.

Sarda Energy and Minerals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 441.06 417.63 355.11
Other Operating Income 0.96 0.90 --
Total Income From Operations 442.02 418.53 355.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 293.02 236.57 224.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.77 32.08 24.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.33 -8.15 -9.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.89 15.88 14.73
Depreciation 12.38 12.28 11.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.82 52.80 31.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.46 77.08 57.97
Other Income 15.11 16.02 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.57 93.11 58.06
Interest 9.25 8.19 8.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.32 84.92 49.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 96.32 84.92 49.65
Tax 30.88 25.35 15.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.44 59.57 34.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.44 59.57 34.40
Equity Share Capital 36.05 36.05 36.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.16 16.52 9.53
Diluted EPS 18.16 16.52 9.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.16 16.52 9.53
Diluted EPS 18.16 16.52 9.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 4, 2019 12:48 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sarda Energy #Sarda Energy and Minerals #Steel - Sponge Iron

