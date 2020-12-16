Sarda Energy Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 548.35 crore, down 0.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 548.35 crore in September 2020 down 0.37% from Rs. 550.39 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.40 crore in September 2020 up 22.44% from Rs. 68.93 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.14 crore in September 2020 up 59.58% from Rs. 99.10 crore in September 2019.

Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 23.41 in September 2020 from Rs. 19.12 in September 2019.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 331.30 on December 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 93.63% returns over the last 6 months and 88.13% over the last 12 months.