Sarda Energy Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 548.35 crore, down 0.37% Y-o-Y

December 16, 2020 / 08:47 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarda Energy and Minerals are:

Net Sales at Rs 548.35 crore in September 2020 down 0.37% from Rs. 550.39 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.40 crore in September 2020 up 22.44% from Rs. 68.93 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.14 crore in September 2020 up 59.58% from Rs. 99.10 crore in September 2019.

Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 23.41 in September 2020 from Rs. 19.12 in September 2019.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 331.30 on December 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 93.63% returns over the last 6 months and 88.13% over the last 12 months.

Sarda Energy and Minerals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations548.35347.40543.53
Other Operating Income----6.86
Total Income From Operations548.35347.40550.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials300.38221.38321.57
Purchase of Traded Goods3.351.9414.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.93-6.9336.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.2921.4421.50
Depreciation18.8218.6319.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses53.0655.3568.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.5235.5968.69
Other Income25.8038.2310.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.3273.8279.55
Interest20.1520.1017.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax119.1753.7261.79
Exceptional Items-3.08-5.59--
P/L Before Tax116.0948.1361.79
Tax29.679.09-9.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.4239.0471.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period86.4239.0471.43
Minority Interest-1.05-0.89-1.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.96-2.68-1.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates84.4035.4768.93
Equity Share Capital36.0536.0536.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.419.8419.12
Diluted EPS23.419.8419.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.419.8419.12
Diluted EPS23.419.8419.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sarda Energy #Sarda Energy and Minerals #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Dec 16, 2020 08:44 am

