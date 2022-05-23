 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sarda Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,058.12 crore, up 51.34% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarda Energy and Minerals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,058.12 crore in March 2022 up 51.34% from Rs. 699.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.41 crore in March 2022 up 53.04% from Rs. 139.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 385.89 crore in March 2022 up 70.39% from Rs. 226.47 crore in March 2021.

Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 59.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 38.68 in March 2021.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 1,040.65 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.61% returns over the last 6 months and 103.45% over the last 12 months.

Sarda Energy and Minerals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,051.09 998.58 699.17
Other Operating Income 7.03 -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,058.12 998.58 699.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 599.60 518.35 435.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 41.25 50.08 9.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -59.59 -18.23 -22.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.08 26.35 24.35
Depreciation 46.48 38.82 18.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.26 101.07 68.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 305.04 282.14 165.53
Other Income 34.37 -12.77 42.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 339.41 269.37 207.68
Interest 44.63 44.57 21.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 294.78 224.80 186.09
Exceptional Items -4.26 -3.11 -5.84
P/L Before Tax 290.52 221.69 180.25
Tax 85.83 52.55 42.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 204.69 169.14 138.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 204.69 169.14 138.14
Minority Interest 6.46 -1.61 0.42
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.26 -0.47 0.89
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 213.41 167.06 139.45
Equity Share Capital 36.05 36.05 36.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 59.20 46.34 38.68
Diluted EPS 59.20 46.34 38.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 59.20 46.34 38.68
Diluted EPS 59.20 46.34 38.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sarda Energy #Sarda Energy and Minerals #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: May 23, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.