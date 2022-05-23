Sarda Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,058.12 crore, up 51.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,058.12 crore in March 2022 up 51.34% from Rs. 699.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.41 crore in March 2022 up 53.04% from Rs. 139.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 385.89 crore in March 2022 up 70.39% from Rs. 226.47 crore in March 2021.

Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 59.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 38.68 in March 2021.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 1,040.65 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.61% returns over the last 6 months and 103.45% over the last 12 months.