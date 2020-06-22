Sarda Energy Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 438.11 crore, down 11.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 438.11 crore in March 2020 down 11.6% from Rs. 495.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.27 crore in March 2020 down 169.06% from Rs. 46.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.84 crore in March 2020 down 78.43% from Rs. 105.89 crore in March 2019.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 183.90 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.63% returns over the last 6 months and -18.28% over the last 12 months.