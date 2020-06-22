Sarda Energy Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 438.11 crore, down 11.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarda Energy and Minerals are:
Net Sales at Rs 438.11 crore in March 2020 down 11.6% from Rs. 495.60 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.27 crore in March 2020 down 169.06% from Rs. 46.73 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.84 crore in March 2020 down 78.43% from Rs. 105.89 crore in March 2019.
Sarda Energy shares closed at 183.90 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.63% returns over the last 6 months and -18.28% over the last 12 months.
|Sarda Energy and Minerals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|427.90
|449.80
|489.35
|Other Operating Income
|10.21
|6.67
|6.25
|Total Income From Operations
|438.11
|456.47
|495.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|265.95
|311.62
|297.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.18
|4.27
|12.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.32
|-18.72
|15.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.35
|22.91
|25.86
|Depreciation
|19.49
|19.50
|19.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.03
|54.71
|62.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|57.43
|62.18
|61.37
|Other Income
|-54.08
|15.04
|25.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.35
|77.22
|86.49
|Interest
|20.78
|20.72
|25.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.43
|56.50
|61.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.43
|56.50
|61.39
|Tax
|12.23
|13.45
|16.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-29.66
|43.05
|44.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.66
|43.05
|44.89
|Minority Interest
|-0.33
|-0.33
|1.06
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.28
|-0.47
|0.77
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-32.27
|42.25
|46.73
|Equity Share Capital
|36.05
|36.05
|36.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.95
|11.72
|12.96
|Diluted EPS
|-8.95
|11.72
|12.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.95
|11.72
|12.96
|Diluted EPS
|-8.95
|11.72
|12.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 08:55 am