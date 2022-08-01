 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sarda Energy Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,261.05 crore, up 51.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarda Energy and Minerals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,261.05 crore in June 2022 up 51.53% from Rs. 832.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.80 crore in June 2022 up 1.04% from Rs. 168.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 330.62 crore in June 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 269.58 crore in June 2021.

Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 48.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 46.62 in June 2021.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 953.90 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.82% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.

Sarda Energy and Minerals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,252.40 1,051.09 832.19
Other Operating Income 8.65 7.03 --
Total Income From Operations 1,261.05 1,058.12 832.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 652.12 599.60 430.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.53 41.25 18.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 32.37 -59.59 19.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.29 36.08 24.29
Depreciation 43.59 46.48 19.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 136.20 89.26 68.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 325.95 305.04 252.57
Other Income -38.92 34.37 -2.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 287.03 339.41 250.39
Interest 31.81 44.63 14.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 255.22 294.78 235.46
Exceptional Items -- -4.26 --
P/L Before Tax 255.22 290.52 235.46
Tax 80.74 85.83 65.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 174.48 204.69 169.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 174.48 204.69 169.86
Minority Interest -3.23 6.46 0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.45 2.26 -1.88
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 169.80 213.41 168.06
Equity Share Capital 35.24 36.05 36.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 48.19 59.20 46.62
Diluted EPS 48.19 59.20 46.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 48.19 59.20 46.62
Diluted EPS 48.19 59.20 46.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
