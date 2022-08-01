Sarda Energy Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,261.05 crore, up 51.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,261.05 crore in June 2022 up 51.53% from Rs. 832.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.80 crore in June 2022 up 1.04% from Rs. 168.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 330.62 crore in June 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 269.58 crore in June 2021.

Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 48.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 46.62 in June 2021.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 953.90 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.82% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.