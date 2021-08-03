MARKET NEWS

Sarda Energy Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 832.19 crore, up 139.55% Y-o-Y

August 03, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarda Energy and Minerals are:

Net Sales at Rs 832.19 crore in June 2021 up 139.55% from Rs. 347.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.06 crore in June 2021 up 373.81% from Rs. 35.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 269.58 crore in June 2021 up 191.6% from Rs. 92.45 crore in June 2020.

Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 46.62 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.84 in June 2020.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 841.60 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)

Sarda Energy and Minerals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations832.19699.17347.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations832.19699.17347.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials430.14435.87221.38
Purchase of Traded Goods18.369.281.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.19-22.65-6.93
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.2924.3521.44
Depreciation19.1918.7918.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses68.4568.0055.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax252.57165.5335.59
Other Income-2.1842.1538.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax250.39207.6873.82
Interest14.9321.5920.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax235.46186.0953.72
Exceptional Items---5.84-5.59
P/L Before Tax235.46180.2548.13
Tax65.6042.119.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities169.86138.1439.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period169.86138.1439.04
Minority Interest0.080.41-0.89
Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.880.89-2.68
Net P/L After M.I & Associates168.06139.4535.47
Equity Share Capital36.0536.0536.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS46.6238.689.84
Diluted EPS46.6238.689.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS46.6238.689.84
Diluted EPS46.6238.689.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

