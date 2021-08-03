Sarda Energy Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 832.19 crore, up 139.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 832.19 crore in June 2021 up 139.55% from Rs. 347.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.06 crore in June 2021 up 373.81% from Rs. 35.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 269.58 crore in June 2021 up 191.6% from Rs. 92.45 crore in June 2020.

Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 46.62 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.84 in June 2020.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 841.60 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)