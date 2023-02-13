Sarda Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 908.04 crore, down 9.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 908.04 crore in December 2022 down 9.07% from Rs. 998.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.36 crore in December 2022 down 21.97% from Rs. 167.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.01 crore in December 2022 down 22.45% from Rs. 308.19 crore in December 2021.