Sarda Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 908.04 crore, down 9.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarda Energy and Minerals are:

Net Sales at Rs 908.04 crore in December 2022 down 9.07% from Rs. 998.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.36 crore in December 2022 down 21.97% from Rs. 167.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.01 crore in December 2022 down 22.45% from Rs. 308.19 crore in December 2021.

Sarda Energy and Minerals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 908.04 966.54 998.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 908.04 966.54 998.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 648.89 378.25 518.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 37.04 81.08 50.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -136.37 54.04 -18.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.28 32.63 26.35
Depreciation 45.00 44.47 38.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.69 139.45 101.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.51 236.62 282.14
Other Income 43.50 21.23 -12.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.01 257.85 269.37
Interest 32.94 32.06 44.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 161.07 225.79 224.80
Exceptional Items -- -- -3.11
P/L Before Tax 161.07 225.79 221.69
Tax 30.35 41.48 52.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.72 184.31 169.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.72 184.31 169.14
Minority Interest 0.15 -5.09 -1.61
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.51 1.49 -0.47
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 130.36 180.71 167.06
Equity Share Capital 35.24 35.24 36.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.99 51.28 46.34
Diluted EPS 36.99 51.28 46.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.99 51.28 46.34
Diluted EPS 36.99 51.28 46.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited