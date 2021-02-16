Sarda Energy Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 603.90 crore, up 32.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 603.90 crore in December 2020 up 32.3% from Rs. 456.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020 down 99.2% from Rs. 42.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.96 crore in December 2020 up 93.3% from Rs. 96.72 crore in December 2019.

Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 32.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.72 in December 2019.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 381.45 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.38% returns over the last 6 months and 89.68% over the last 12 months.