Sarda Energy Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 456.47 crore, down 25.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 456.47 crore in December 2019 down 25.65% from Rs. 613.95 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.25 crore in December 2019 down 45.32% from Rs. 77.27 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.72 crore in December 2019 down 37.45% from Rs. 154.64 crore in December 2018.

Sarda Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.72 in December 2019 from Rs. 21.44 in December 2018.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 203.95 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.68% returns over the last 6 months and -21.21% over the last 12 months.