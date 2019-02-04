App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sarda Energy Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 613.95 crore, up 17.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarda Energy and Minerals are:

Net Sales at Rs 613.95 crore in December 2018 up 17.29% from Rs. 523.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.27 crore in December 2018 up 53.86% from Rs. 50.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.64 crore in December 2018 up 36.92% from Rs. 112.94 crore in December 2017.

Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 21.44 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 242.55 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.83% returns over the last 6 months and -55.26% over the last 12 months.

Sarda Energy and Minerals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 600.45 585.35 520.02
Other Operating Income 13.50 5.38 3.44
Total Income From Operations 613.95 590.74 523.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 391.71 326.60 338.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.80 52.13 32.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.86 -1.26 -16.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.94 20.31 18.76
Depreciation 18.89 18.78 18.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.16 74.59 49.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.32 99.58 82.01
Other Income 8.43 -3.19 12.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.75 96.39 94.90
Interest 24.20 25.90 23.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 111.55 70.49 71.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 111.55 70.49 71.15
Tax 34.48 30.64 17.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.07 39.84 53.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.07 39.84 53.95
Minority Interest 0.20 -5.66 -3.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 -0.03 -0.35
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 77.27 34.15 50.22
Equity Share Capital 36.05 36.05 36.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.44 9.47 --
Diluted EPS 21.44 9.47 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.44 9.47 --
Diluted EPS 21.44 9.47 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 4, 2019 12:44 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sarda Energy #Sarda Energy and Minerals #Steel - Sponge Iron

