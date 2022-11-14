Saraswati Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.27 crore, down 13.93% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 57.27 2.50 66.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 57.27 2.50 66.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.31 0.28 0.30 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 0.03 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.33 30.58 0.31 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.63 -28.36 65.89 Other Income 0.01 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.63 -28.36 65.89 Interest 0.18 0.47 0.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.45 -28.83 65.69 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 56.45 -28.83 65.69 Tax 11.06 -4.11 12.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.39 -24.72 53.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.39 -24.72 53.40 Equity Share Capital 1.03 1.03 1.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 440.70 -239.99 520.64 Diluted EPS 440.70 -239.99 520.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 440.70 -239.99 520.64 Diluted EPS 440.70 -239.99 520.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited