Saraswati Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.27 crore, down 13.93% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saraswati Commercial (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 57.27 crore in September 2022 down 13.93% from Rs. 66.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.39 crore in September 2022 down 15% from Rs. 53.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.63 crore in September 2022 down 14.05% from Rs. 65.89 crore in September 2021.
Saraswati Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 440.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 520.64 in September 2021. Saraswati Comm shares closed at 3,357.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.46% returns over the last 6 months and 75.14% over the last 12 months.
Saraswati Commercial (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations57.272.5066.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations57.272.5066.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.310.280.30
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies----0.03
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.3330.580.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.63-28.3665.89
Other Income0.01----
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.63-28.3665.89
Interest0.180.470.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.45-28.8365.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax56.45-28.8365.69
Tax11.06-4.1112.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.39-24.7253.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.39-24.7253.40
Equity Share Capital1.031.031.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS440.70-239.99520.64
Diluted EPS440.70-239.99520.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS440.70-239.99520.64
Diluted EPS440.70-239.99520.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

