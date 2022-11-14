Saraswati Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.27 crore, down 13.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.27 crore in September 2022 down 13.93% from Rs. 66.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.39 crore in September 2022 down 15% from Rs. 53.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.63 crore in September 2022 down 14.05% from Rs. 65.89 crore in September 2021.

Saraswati Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 440.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 520.64 in September 2021.