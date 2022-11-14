Saraswati Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.27 crore, down 13.93% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saraswati Commercial (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 57.27 crore in September 2022 down 13.93% from Rs. 66.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.39 crore in September 2022 down 15% from Rs. 53.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.63 crore in September 2022 down 14.05% from Rs. 65.89 crore in September 2021.
Saraswati Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 440.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 520.64 in September 2021.
|Saraswati Comm shares closed at 3,357.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.46% returns over the last 6 months and 75.14% over the last 12 months.
|Saraswati Commercial (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|57.27
|2.50
|66.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|57.27
|2.50
|66.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.28
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|0.03
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|30.58
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.63
|-28.36
|65.89
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.63
|-28.36
|65.89
|Interest
|0.18
|0.47
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|56.45
|-28.83
|65.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|56.45
|-28.83
|65.69
|Tax
|11.06
|-4.11
|12.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|45.39
|-24.72
|53.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|45.39
|-24.72
|53.40
|Equity Share Capital
|1.03
|1.03
|1.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|440.70
|-239.99
|520.64
|Diluted EPS
|440.70
|-239.99
|520.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|440.70
|-239.99
|520.64
|Diluted EPS
|440.70
|-239.99
|520.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited