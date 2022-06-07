Saraswati Comm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore, up 364.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore in March 2022 up 364.45% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2022 up 580.23% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.33 crore in March 2022 up 316.56% from Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2021.

Saraswati Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 62.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.38 in March 2021.

Saraswati Comm shares closed at 2,692.35 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.09% returns over the last 6 months and 31.66% over the last 12 months.