Saraswati Comm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.53 crore, up 1081.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.53 crore in June 2023 up 1081.03% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.42 crore in June 2023 up 198.79% from Rs. 24.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.84 crore in June 2023 up 201.69% from Rs. 28.36 crore in June 2022.

Saraswati Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 237.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 239.99 in June 2022.

Saraswati Comm shares closed at 2,889.60 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.75% returns over the last 6 months and 4.70% over the last 12 months.