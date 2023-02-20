Saraswati Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore, up 210.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore in December 2022 up 210.69% from Rs. 11.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2022 up 177.65% from Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.62 crore in December 2022 up 201.84% from Rs. 11.41 crore in December 2021.