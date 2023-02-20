 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saraswati Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore, up 210.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saraswati Commercial (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore in December 2022 up 210.69% from Rs. 11.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2022 up 177.65% from Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.62 crore in December 2022 up 201.84% from Rs. 11.41 crore in December 2021.

Saraswati Commercial (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.26 57.27 -11.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.26 57.27 -11.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.27 0.31 0.26
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -0.08
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.36 0.33 0.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.62 56.63 -11.43
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.62 56.63 -11.41
Interest 0.25 0.18 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.38 56.45 -11.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.38 56.45 -11.41
Tax 2.98 11.06 -0.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.40 45.39 -10.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.40 45.39 -10.82
Equity Share Capital 1.03 1.03 1.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 81.53 440.70 -105.30
Diluted EPS 81.53 440.70 -105.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 81.53 440.70 -105.30
Diluted EPS 81.53 440.70 -105.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited