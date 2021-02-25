Saraswati Comm Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, up 1184.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in December 2020 up 1184.73% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2020 up 2372.36% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2020 up 15550% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Saraswati Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 21.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2019.

Saraswati Comm shares closed at 997.00 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.51% returns over the last 6 months