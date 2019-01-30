Saraswati Comm Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, up 187.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in December 2018 up 187.26% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2018 up 69.27% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2018 up 496.43% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.

Saraswati Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 15.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.38 in December 2017.

Saraswati Comm shares closed at 38.30 on January 25, 2019 (BSE)