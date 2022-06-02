Saraswati Comm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore, up 367.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore in March 2022 up 367.05% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2022 up 577.98% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.44 crore in March 2022 up 318.87% from Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2021.

Saraswati Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 62.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.49 in March 2021.

Saraswati Comm shares closed at 2,438.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.14% returns over the last 6 months and 26.26% over the last 12 months.