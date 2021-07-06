Saraswati Comm Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore, down 949.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore in March 2021 down 949.82% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021 up 115.61% from Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2021 up 57.07% from Rs. 11.11 crore in March 2020.

Saraswati Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 9.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 60.68 in March 2020.

Saraswati Comm shares closed at 2,708.15 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 185.08% returns over the last 6 months and 705.64% over the last 12 months.