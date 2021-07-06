MARKET NEWS

Saraswati Comm Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore, down 949.82% Y-o-Y

July 06, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saraswati Commercial (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore in March 2021 down 949.82% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021 up 115.61% from Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2021 up 57.07% from Rs. 11.11 crore in March 2020.

Saraswati Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 9.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 60.68 in March 2020.

Saraswati Comm shares closed at 2,708.15 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 185.08% returns over the last 6 months and 705.64% over the last 12 months.

Saraswati Commercial (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations-4.223.400.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations-4.223.400.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.600.200.25
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses-0.040.0611.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.773.13-11.19
Other Income--0.000.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.773.13-11.11
Interest0.150.320.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.922.82-11.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-4.922.82-11.21
Tax-5.880.69-5.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.962.13-6.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.962.13-6.07
Minority Interest-0.010.00-0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.952.13-6.08
Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.4921.24-60.68
Diluted EPS9.4921.24-60.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.4921.24-60.68
Diluted EPS9.4921.24-60.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Saraswati Comm #Saraswati Commercial (India)
first published: Jul 6, 2021 09:33 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.