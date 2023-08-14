English
    Saraswati Comm Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.53 crore, up 1081.1% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saraswati Commercial (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.53 crore in June 2023 up 1081.1% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.42 crore in June 2023 up 198.81% from Rs. 24.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.84 crore in June 2023 up 201.69% from Rs. 28.36 crore in June 2022.

    Saraswati Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 237.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 239.95 in June 2022.

    Saraswati Comm shares closed at 2,889.60 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.75% returns over the last 6 months and 4.70% over the last 12 months.

    Saraswati Commercial (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.53-17.632.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.53-17.632.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.770.28
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.17----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.200.6430.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.84-19.04-28.36
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.84-19.04-28.36
    Interest0.470.870.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.37-19.90-28.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.37-19.90-28.83
    Tax3.95-2.53-4.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.42-17.37-24.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.42-17.37-24.71
    Minority Interest0.00-0.010.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.42-17.38-24.71
    Equity Share Capital1.031.031.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS237.09-168.78-239.95
    Diluted EPS237.09-168.78-239.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS237.09-168.78-239.95
    Diluted EPS237.09-168.78-239.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:22 pm

