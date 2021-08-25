Saraswati Comm Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.17 crore, up 140.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.17 crore in June 2021 up 140.79% from Rs. 8.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.91 crore in June 2021 up 312.14% from Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.72 crore in June 2021 up 143.76% from Rs. 8.09 crore in June 2020.

Saraswati Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 155.74 in June 2021 from Rs. 38.47 in June 2020.

Saraswati Comm shares closed at 1,981.60 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 98.76% returns over the last 6 months and 175.30% over the last 12 months.