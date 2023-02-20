Saraswati Comm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore, up 210.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore in December 2022 up 210.7% from Rs. 11.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2022 up 177.63% from Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.62 crore in December 2022 up 201.84% from Rs. 11.41 crore in December 2021.

Saraswati Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 81.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 105.32 in December 2021.

Saraswati Comm shares closed at 2,626.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.27% returns over the last 6 months and -27.66% over the last 12 months.