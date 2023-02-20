English
    Saraswati Comm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore, up 210.7% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saraswati Commercial (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore in December 2022 up 210.7% from Rs. 11.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2022 up 177.63% from Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.62 crore in December 2022 up 201.84% from Rs. 11.41 crore in December 2021.

    Saraswati Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 81.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 105.32 in December 2021.

    Saraswati Comm shares closed at 2,626.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.27% returns over the last 6 months and -27.66% over the last 12 months.

    Saraswati Commercial (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.2657.27-11.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.2657.27-11.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.310.26
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.02---0.08
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.330.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.6256.62-11.43
    Other Income0.000.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.6256.63-11.41
    Interest0.250.180.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.3856.45-11.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.3856.45-11.41
    Tax2.9811.06-0.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.4045.39-10.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.4045.39-10.82
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.4045.39-10.82
    Equity Share Capital1.031.031.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS81.53440.69-105.32
    Diluted EPS81.53440.69-105.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS81.53440.69-105.32
    Diluted EPS81.53440.69-105.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

