SAR Auto Prod Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore, up 161.65% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore in September 2018 up 161.65% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2018 up 470.97% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2018 up 88.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2017.

SAR Auto Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2017.

SAR Auto Prod shares closed at 171.10 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given 10.49% returns over the last 6 months and 18.82% over the last 12 months.