    SAR Auto Prod Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore, up 26.37% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAR Auto Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore in March 2023 up 26.37% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 227.63% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 45.45% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.

    SAR Auto Prod shares closed at 915.00 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 86.73% returns over the last 12 months.

    SAR Auto Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.682.662.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.682.662.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.601.611.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.30-0.530.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.100.12
    Depreciation0.320.320.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.440.970.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.200.18
    Other Income0.150.060.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.260.30
    Interest0.070.010.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.240.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.240.27
    Tax0.28--0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.320.240.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.320.240.25
    Equity Share Capital4.764.764.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.660.510.52
    Diluted EPS-0.660.510.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.660.510.52
    Diluted EPS-0.660.510.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SAR Auto Prod #SAR Auto Products
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:51 am