SAR Auto Prod Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore, up 26.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAR Auto Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore in March 2023 up 26.37% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 227.63% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 45.45% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.
SAR Auto Prod shares closed at 915.00 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 86.73% returns over the last 12 months.
|SAR Auto Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.68
|2.66
|2.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.68
|2.66
|2.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.60
|1.61
|1.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.30
|-0.53
|0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.10
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.32
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.44
|0.97
|0.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.20
|0.18
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.06
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.26
|0.30
|Interest
|0.07
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.24
|0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.24
|0.27
|Tax
|0.28
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|0.24
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|0.24
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|4.76
|4.76
|4.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|0.51
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|0.51
|0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|0.51
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|0.51
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited