SAR Auto Prod Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore, up 26.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore in March 2023 up 26.37% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 227.63% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 45.45% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.

SAR Auto Prod shares closed at 915.00 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 86.73% returns over the last 12 months.