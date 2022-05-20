SAR Auto Prod Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 53.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in March 2022 down 53.84% from Rs. 6.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 45.23% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022 down 62.07% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.

SAR Auto Prod EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2021.

SAR Auto Prod shares closed at 495.00 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)