SAR Auto Prod Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore, up 303.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore in March 2021 up 303.37% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021 up 2197.46% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021 up 461.29% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2020.

SAR Auto Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2020.

SAR Auto Prod shares closed at 226.10 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.40% returns over the last 6 months