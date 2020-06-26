SAR Auto Prod Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 4.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2020 down 4.39% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 103.73% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2020 up 255% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.

SAR Auto Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2019.

SAR Auto Prod shares closed at 365.00 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.96% returns over the last 6 months