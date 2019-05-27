SAR Auto Prod Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, down 30.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in March 2019 down 30.6% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019 down 2579.7% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019 down 150% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2018.

SAR Auto Prod shares closed at 294.00 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)