SAR Auto Prod Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, down 30.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAR Auto Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in March 2019 down 30.6% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019 down 2579.7% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019 down 150% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2018.
SAR Auto Prod shares closed at 294.00 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)
|
|SAR Auto Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.63
|2.35
|2.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.63
|2.35
|2.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.05
|0.60
|0.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.07
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.36
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.75
|1.24
|1.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|0.00
|-0.11
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.07
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|0.06
|0.05
|Interest
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.59
|0.04
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.59
|0.04
|0.02
|Tax
|-0.06
|--
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.53
|0.04
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.53
|0.04
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|4.76
|4.76
|4.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|0.06
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|0.06
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|0.06
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|0.06
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited