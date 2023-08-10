SAR Auto Prod Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, up 81.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in June 2023 up 81.57% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 139.18% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 26.09% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

SAR Auto Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.

SAR Auto Prod shares closed at 1,222.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.79% returns over the last 6 months and 129.70% over the last 12 months.