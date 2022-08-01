SAR Auto Prod Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, down 16.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in June 2022 down 16.8% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 62.56% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022 down 26.98% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021.

SAR Auto Prod EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2021.

SAR Auto Prod shares closed at 460.00 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)