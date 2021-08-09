SAR Auto Prod Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, up 338.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in June 2021 up 338.73% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021 up 343.67% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021 up 472.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

SAR Auto Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2020.

SAR Auto Prod shares closed at 295.00 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.53% returns over the last 6 months and -16.90% over the last 12 months.