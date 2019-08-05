SAR Auto Prod Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, down 34.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in June 2019 down 34.36% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2019 down 66.5% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2019 down 47.83% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2018.

SAR Auto Prod EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2018.

SAR Auto Prod shares closed at 311.00 on August 02, 2019 (BSE)