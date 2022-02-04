SAR Auto Prod Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, up 84.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in December 2021 up 84.64% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021 up 106.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021 up 51.22% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2020.

SAR Auto Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2020.

SAR Auto Prod shares closed at 411.20 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.96% returns over the last 6 months and 63.82% over the last 12 months.