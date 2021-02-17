SAR Auto Prod Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore, down 0.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore in December 2020 down 0.49% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 up 362.5% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2020 down 2.38% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

SAR Auto Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.

SAR Auto Prod shares closed at 239.10 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)