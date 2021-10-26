Saptarishi Agro Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.36 crore, down 8.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.36 crore in September 2021 down 8.33% from Rs. 11.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021 down 29.71% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 down 26.32% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2020.

Saptarishi Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2020.

Saptarishi Agro shares closed at 14.00 on October 25, 2021 (BSE)